Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 2,508 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.29. 7,231,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,077. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

