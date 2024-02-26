Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $771.92. 2,239,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,202. The stock has a market cap of $733.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $654.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $794.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

