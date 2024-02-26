Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 485,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $259.75. 899,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $11,698,537.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,606,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.