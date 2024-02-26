Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737,781 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,493,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. 406,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,348. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.