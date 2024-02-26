Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 105,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

