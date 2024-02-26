Scotiabank Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$146.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.29.

L opened at C$144.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The stock has a market cap of C$45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$144.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were paid a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. 54.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

