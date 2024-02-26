Scotiabank Raises Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$129.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$129.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEX. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

ONEX stock traded down C$2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$99.70. The company had a trading volume of 93,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,154. Onex has a 52 week low of C$58.71 and a 52 week high of C$107.28. The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$97.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

