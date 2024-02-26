Scotiabank Trims iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Target Price to C$95.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. National Bankshares lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.85.

IAG stock opened at C$86.05 on Thursday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of C$9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,225,447. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

