Senvest Management LLC Acquires New Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Browning West LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $26,255,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 80.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $35.05. 477,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,208. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

