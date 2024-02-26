Senvest Management LLC Buys 1,565,039 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,039 shares during the quarter. AudioCodes comprises 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 8.03% of AudioCodes worth $25,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in AudioCodes by 146.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. 60,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,622. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

