Senvest Management LLC Has $36.15 Million Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Senvest Management LLC grew its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 429,132 shares during the period. CEVA makes up 1.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 7.91% of CEVA worth $36,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CEVA by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,904. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

