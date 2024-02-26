Senvest Management LLC Increases Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Varonis Systems worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.04. 816,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,359. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 381,377 shares of company stock worth $18,881,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNS. Wedbush raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

