Senvest Management LLC Purchases 116,823 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,823 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 8.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 5.91% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $211,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,063,000 after buying an additional 137,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.61. 225,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,053. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $157.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.