Senvest Management LLC Purchases 314,300 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Senvest Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 279.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $53,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MTB traded down $2.67 on Monday, hitting $135.43. 365,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,672. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

