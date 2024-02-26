Senvest Management LLC Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Senvest Management LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772,826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 306,741 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 4.7% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $122,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.84.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

