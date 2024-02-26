Senvest Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Senvest Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,188,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,318 shares during the quarter. Janus International Group accounts for about 2.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 4.21% of Janus International Group worth $66,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $792,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $244,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Janus International Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $5,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus International Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.95. 837,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,369. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

