Senvest Management LLC Sells 366,900 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Senvest Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366,900 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 294,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 670,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.5% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW remained flat at $64.44 on Monday. 3,201,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.