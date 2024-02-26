Seven Mile Advisory Acquires 135 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in NIKE were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.0 %

NKE stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.54. 5,829,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.