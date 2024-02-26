Seven Mile Advisory Acquires 3,693 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 124.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,988. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $554.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

