Seven Mile Advisory Acquires 4,168 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $72.05. 5,255,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

