Seven Mile Advisory Buys 292 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $481.74. 11,728,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,238,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,755 shares of company stock valued at $405,187,103 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

