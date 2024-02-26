Seven Mile Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,027,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,720 shares of company stock worth $2,600,479. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,792,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,488,422. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

