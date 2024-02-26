Seven Mile Advisory Invests $246,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.00. 7,368,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453,576. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.