Seven Mile Advisory Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Seven Mile Advisory lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $50.85. 15,202,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,295,261. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

