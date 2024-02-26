Seven Mile Advisory Makes New $205,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $8.69 on Monday, reaching $779.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,401. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.41. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,201 shares of company stock worth $12,640,653. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

