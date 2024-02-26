Seven Mile Advisory Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TM stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.13. 330,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,505. The stock has a market cap of $322.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.22. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $132.35 and a 52-week high of $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TM. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

