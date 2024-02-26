Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 1,557 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 164,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,196,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 183,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. 30,881,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,008,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.