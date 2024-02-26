Seven Mile Advisory Takes $345,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,102,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,330,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

COP stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.42. 4,896,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

