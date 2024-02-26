Seven Mile Advisory Takes $48,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 54.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 113.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 36,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 332.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651,430 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BTG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 600.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTG. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

