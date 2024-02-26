SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,236 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. GoDaddy comprises approximately 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $114.79. The company had a trading volume of 84,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,335. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $115.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

