SG Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132,757 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RadNet by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $39.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

View Our Latest Report on RDNT

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.