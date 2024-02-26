SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. AZZ accounts for 0.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AZZ by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AZZ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 50,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

