SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. HNI makes up approximately 1.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of HNI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in HNI by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in HNI by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE HNI traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

