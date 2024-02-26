SG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,560 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

EXP stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.