Share Andrew L. Buys New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Share Andrew L. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October accounts for 0.1% of Share Andrew L.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Share Andrew L. owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of FOCT stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,740 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

