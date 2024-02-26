Share Andrew L. Has $79.08 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Share Andrew L. raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. EQT makes up about 31.2% of Share Andrew L.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Share Andrew L.’s holdings in EQT were worth $79,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

