Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $32.68

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.68, but opened at $31.50. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 13,914 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3953 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 838,265 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 170,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,407,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

