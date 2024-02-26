Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 1,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 233,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $16.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $684.95. The stock had a trading volume of 341,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $687.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.45 and its 200-day moving average is $534.76.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.