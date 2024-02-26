Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.80. 459,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,999. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

