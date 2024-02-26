Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $809,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 23.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 152.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Shell by 55.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,501,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,672,000 after purchasing an additional 532,560 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

