Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after acquiring an additional 428,164 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after acquiring an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,194,000 after purchasing an additional 481,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,179. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

