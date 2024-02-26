Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE UNP traded down $3.45 on Monday, hitting $253.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,855. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.27. The firm has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

