Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 2.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.22. 1,441,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

