Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 99 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.42. 1,592,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,657. The firm has a market cap of $214.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.05 and its 200 day moving average is $280.13. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

