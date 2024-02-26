Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance

ECO Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of £63.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,685.00 and a beta of 0.08. ECO Animal Health Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.22 ($1.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.61.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Hallas acquired 37,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £40,024.54 ($50,396.05). Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.