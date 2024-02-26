Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.6 %
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.