Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

TSE:SIA traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 195,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,370. The company has a market cap of C$959.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.31. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$13.25.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

