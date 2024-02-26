Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.83.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIA
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.