Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAFree Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.83.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$944.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.31.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

