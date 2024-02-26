Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 4.8 %

SBNY stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.66. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $117.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Signature Bank by 50.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

