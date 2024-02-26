Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 44,511,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,171,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

