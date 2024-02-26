Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCHP. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after acquiring an additional 88,835 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 571,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 247,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

TCHP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.43. 63,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,578. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.